Fort Bragg ASAP gets innovative for Alcohol Awareness Month

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – According to the Office of Justice Programs, the abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and illicit drugs is the single most serious health problem in the United States, with young adults, ages 18-25, being the most likely to engage in heavy use of the substances.



With these statistics in mind, the Fort Bragg Army Substance Abuse Program recognized the need to do something innovative to connect with the younger audience.



“When it came time to plan for Alcohol Awareness Month this year, we really wanted to try something new to grab the attention of our younger Soldiers,” explained Katrina Kilmartin-Baucom, ASAP prevention coordinator. “So, we brainstormed together as a team and decided to make some videos for social media featuring a mocktail.”



Mocktails, sometimes known as “zero-proof” cocktails, are cocktail-inspired drinks that don’t include any alcoholic components. The ASAP team worked together with the Exchange, the Commissaries and the garrison public affairs office to create three videos for social media.



In the three videos the ASAP team discusses the growing trend toward alcohol-free alternatives at parties and events and even demonstrates how to make a “Zero-proof Bloody Mary” drink. The videos will be posted to the Fort Bragg Paraglide Facebook page.



“We had a lot of fun making these informational videos,” smiled Kilmartin-Baucom. “And we are incredibly grateful to the Exchange and the Commissaries for providing the space and materials to put these videos together.”



As part of Alcohol Awareness Month, ASAP encourages everyone to choose a three-day alcohol-free weekend during the month of April.



“If your body has become used to the continual presence of alcohol, suddenly stopping can cause physical effects, such as sweating, nausea, headaches and trouble sleeping,” said Kilmartin-Baucom. “If it becomes difficult to manage 72 hours without drinking, that struggle could signal a dependence on alcohol.”



Anyone experiencing difficulties with a three-day alcohol-free weekend is encouraged to contact his or her medical provider to learn more about alcohol use disorder and its early symptoms.



In addition to the videos, ASAP is planning several events throughout the month of April and has several mocktail recipes posted to https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/fort-bragg-eap, which is accessible via common access card login.



For more information on ASAP resources and upcoming events call 910-396-4100.



Upcoming ASAP & Community Partner Health & Wellbeing Events:



April 4: Supervisor LEAD Forum – “How to Help Employees Challenged with Problem Drinking”



April 4: Alcohol Awareness Month Kickoff at the Soldier Support Center – Enjoy interactive and static displays related to impaired driving.



April 6: Carry the Load – Alcohol facilitated SHARP-related incidents



April 21: Joint Agency Information Expo @ South Post PX – Enjoy interactive and static displays related to impaired driving and visit information booths for several organizations.



April 17-21: Static information displays at the Soldier Support Center – Several organizations will have information tables set up on the first floor of the SSC



April 24: Adult Mental Health First Aid @ Soldier and Family Readiness Group Center



April 27: Prescription Take-back Event @ Womack Main Pharmacy – Dispose of unused medications and learn about alcohol interactions with prescriptions.



April 29: Maternity Fair – Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and Zero-Proof Pregnancies @ Womack Hospital

