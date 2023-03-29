Fort Bragg ASAP gets innovative for Alcohol Awareness Month

(From left to right) Army Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Katrina Kilmartin-Baucom, Fort Bragg/Pope AFB/Seymour Johnson AFB Exchange Assistant Loss Prevention Manager Armando Majia-Alonso, the Exchange’s official mascot “Buzz the Safety Bee” and ASAP Risk Reduction Program Coordinator Stephanie Williams-Glover, give a toast to Alcohol Awareness Month and remind everyone to be safe, March 16. As part of Alcohol Awareness Month, ASAP encourages everyone to choose a three-day alcohol-free weekend during the month of April. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

