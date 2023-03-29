Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg ASAP gets innovative for Alcohol Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6]

    Fort Bragg ASAP gets innovative for Alcohol Awareness Month

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Mocktails, sometimes known as “zero-proof” cocktails, are cocktail-inspired drinks that don’t include any alcoholic components. As part of Alcohol Awareness Month, ASAP encourages everyone to choose a three-day alcohol-free weekend during the month of April. (U.S. Army graphic by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:08
    VIRIN: 230330-A-A4510-008
    This work, Fort Bragg ASAP gets innovative for Alcohol Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6], by Jacqueline Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bragg ASAP gets innovative for Alcohol Awareness Month

