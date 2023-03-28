Hirschi High School Students Visit Fort Sill TSF

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Story by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Over twenty-five students from Hirschi High School out of Wichita Falls, TX came to Fort Sill, Oklahoma to tour the Training Support Facility (TSF).

    The visit was a part of the JROTC program offered at Hirschi High School, headed by Senior Army Instructor Major (R) David Jensen.

    "Today's visit was to enlighten the kids about history in the military," said Major (R) Jensen. "and influence them to think about service in the military after they graduate high school."

    Air Defense Artillery Branch Historian David Christensen guided the teenagers through the different eras of artillery in the US Army during the thirty-minute tour, highlighting the achievements of the Air Defense Branch over the last 100 years.

    The TSF houses some of the most unique artillery equipment from across the globe. Some of its artifacts are one of kind. Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill's TSF is still under construction but is available for private touring. The facility has a tentative grand opening scheduled the first week of May 2023.

    #fortsill #ada #firsttofire #airdefense

