Hirschi High School visits Fort Sill Training Support Facility

Over twenty-five students from Hirschi High School out of Wichita Falls, TX came to Fort Sill, Oklahoma to visit the Training Support Facility (TSF).



The visit was a part of the JROTC program offered at Hirschi High School, headed by Senior Army Instructor Major (R) David Jensen.



"Today's visit was to enlighten the kids about history in the military," said Major (R) Jensen. "and influence them to think about service in the military after they graduate high school."

