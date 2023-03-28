Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hirschi High School visits Fort Sill Training Support Facility [Image 10 of 18]

    Hirschi High School visits Fort Sill Training Support Facility

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Over twenty-five students from Hirschi High School out of Wichita Falls, TX came to Fort Sill, Oklahoma to visit the Training Support Facility (TSF).

    The visit was a part of the JROTC program offered at Hirschi High School, headed by Senior Army Instructor Major (R) David Jensen.

    "Today's visit was to enlighten the kids about history in the military," said Major (R) Jensen. "and influence them to think about service in the military after they graduate high school."

    Hirschi High School Students Visit Fort Sill TSF

