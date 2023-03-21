Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIMCSG, JMSDF Conduct Bilateral Maritime Exercise

    Nimitz Participates In Bilateral Maritime Exercise

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi | 230323-N-ZQ263-1136 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 23, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz...... read more read more

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.27.2023

    Courtesy Story

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) conducted a bilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), March 23-26.

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), and USS Decatur (DDG 73) cooperated in anti-submarine drills, air defense exercises, helicopter cross deck landings, and integrated maritime fires training with JS Ise (DDH-182). JMSDF staff members embarked on Nimitz in support of integration and exercise execution.

    This is the second time NIMCSG has worked with the JMSDF on its deployment, with commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9 embarking on JS Asagiri (DD 151) February 22 for an operational planning meeting.

    “Our partners in the Japan Self-Defense Forces are incredibly important Allies, and it is essential that we continue to integrate and train together to expand interoperability and strengthen our capabilities,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “This Alliance has never been stronger or more important as we remain resolute to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows.”

    The U.S. Navy and JMSDF routinely operate together to improve interoperability in support of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

    Commander of Escort Division 6, Captain YOKOYAMA Shigeki, who assumed command of the Japanese side, said, "Through this bilateral exercise, we were able to improve the tactical capabilities of our units and their interoperability with the U.S. Navy. Under the strong U.S.-Japan alliance, the naval forces of our two countries are tirelessly strengthening their deterrence and response capabilities to respond immediately to any contingency through bilateral exercises such as this one."

    NIMCSG consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), DESRON 9, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73), and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).
    Nimitz’s embarked air wing consists of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94, “Kestrels” of VFA-137, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 116, “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron 139, “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73, “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron 30.

    NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 23:00
    Story ID: 441223
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIMCSG, JMSDF Conduct Bilateral Maritime Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nimitz Participates In Bilateral Maritime Exercise
    Nimitz Participates In Bilateral Maritime Exercise
    Nimitz Participates In Bilateral Maritime Exercise
    Nimitz Participates In Bilateral Maritime Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Nimitz
    #JMSDF
    #AlliesAndPartners
    #BilateralExercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT