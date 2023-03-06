Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former 142nd SFS facility repurposed for DCMA utilization

    Photo By Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer | Col. Shea Kennebrae, Commander, Defense Contract Management Administration (DCMA)

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    The Defense Contract Management Administration (DCMA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony at building 485 on Portland Air National Guard Base (PANG), Ore. on March 14, 2023.

    Prior to the ribbon cutting, Col. Shea Kennebrae, Commander of the DCMA, western region, made some opening remarks thanking the DCMA- and PANG- affiliated individuals who enabled the redesignation and repurposing of the building. He also remarked on the impact the DCMA will have working out of this new location.

    “What you guys do is amazing and very important,” said Kennebrae. “And the fact that you’re now going to have geographic responsibility over the entire state of Oregon [as well as Southern Washington] just boggles the imagination.”

    The building, which was once used as the 142nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms training facility, will now be utilized by the western region DCMA.

    The DCMA is responsible for enhancing warfighter lethality by optimizing the quality and timeliness of products delivered and providing relevant input throughout the acquisition process. The DCMA manages
    19,000 locations, 350,000 contracts, and 4.1 trillion dollars in value, impacting U.S. Military efficiency and readiness.

