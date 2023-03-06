Former 142nd SFS facility repurposed for DCMA utilization

The Defense Contract Management Administration (DCMA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony at building 485 on Portland Air National Guard Base (PANG), Ore. on March 14, 2023.
Prior to the ribbon cutting, Col. Shea Kennebrae, Commander of the DCMA, western region, made some opening remarks thanking the DCMA- and PANG- affiliated individuals who enabled the redesignation and repurposing of the building. He also remarked on the impact the DCMA will have working out of this new location.
“What you guys do is amazing and very important,” said Kennebrae. “And the fact that you’re now going to have geographic responsibility over the entire state of Oregon [as well as Southern Washington] just boggles the imagination.”
The building, which was once used as the 142nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms training facility, will now be utilized by the western region DCMA.
The DCMA is responsible for enhancing warfighter lethality by optimizing the quality and timeliness of products delivered and providing relevant input throughout the acquisition process. The DCMA manages
19,000 locations, 350,000 contracts, and 4.1 trillion dollars in value, impacting U.S. Military efficiency and readiness.
