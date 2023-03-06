Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former 142nd SFS facility repurposed for DCMA utilization

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Col. Shea Kennebrae, Commander, Defense Contract Management Administration (DCMA), western region, along with DCMA quality assurance specialist, Amy Ramey, cuts a ceremonial ribbon tied to the entrance of a building which previously belonged to the 142nd Security Forces Squadron, March 14, 2023, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. The building has been redesignated as a DCMA western region facility. The DCMA is responsible for enhancing warfighter lethality by optimizing the quality and timeliness of products delivered and providing relevant input throughout the acquisition process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:16
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    This work, Former 142nd SFS facility repurposed for DCMA utilization, by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    DCMA
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    142nd Wing

