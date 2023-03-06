Former 142nd SFS facility repurposed for DCMA utilization

Col. Shea Kennebrae, Commander, Defense Contract Management Administration (DCMA), western region, along with DCMA quality assurance specialist, Amy Ramey, cuts a ceremonial ribbon tied to the entrance of a building which previously belonged to the 142nd Security Forces Squadron, March 14, 2023, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. The building has been redesignated as a DCMA western region facility. The DCMA is responsible for enhancing warfighter lethality by optimizing the quality and timeliness of products delivered and providing relevant input throughout the acquisition process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

