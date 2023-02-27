Working dog now patrols Camp Robinson

Photo By John Oldham | NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Camp Joseph T. Robinson Police Department Lt. David Larkan...... read more read more Photo By John Oldham | NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Camp Joseph T. Robinson Police Department Lt. David Larkan and working dog Argus pose for a photo Feb. 21, 2023. Argus is a new addition to the Camp Robinson Police Department and adds another layer of protection in a mutilayered approach to defending and protecting the installation. see less | View Image Page

The Camp Joseph T. Robinson Police Department has a new addition to its workforce to help protect those who work here and defend the installation from potential threats.



Argus, an 8-year-old Dutch Malinois, is a K-9 working dog acquired from the Jonesboro, Ark., police department, according to his Camp Robinson handler, Lt. David Larkan.



Those transiting the installation will see Argus patrolling with his handler at either gate or around the installation exercising Argus’ drug-sniff capability.



Larkan said he and Argus train regularly with the North Little Rock Police Department to polish their skills.



“Argus brings another layer of protection and deterrence for service members and civilians who utilize the installation,” said Col. David Moore, the Camp Robinson installation commander. “We continually look for cost-effective ways to enhance our security on the installation.”



Like the rest of the country, drug trafficking and drug use is widespread in Arkansas. While medical marijuana is legal for the civilian population in the state, uniformed service members are still prohibited from partaking or possessing it whether it’s medicinal or recreational.



“Our goal is to use Argus as a deterrent to ensure our installation remains free from illegal drugs by stopping them before they enter our facilities,” the colonel said. “Anytime you can keep illegal drugs out of the hands of users, you are making the installation a safe place to live and work. Argus is going to be a force multiplier for our police force, and we are excited to have him.”



Argus was replaced by another K-9 in Jonesboro, but he’s found a new home on Camp Robinson. The Camp Robinson Police Department acquired him at no cost. A mobile deployable kennel was provided at no cost, as well. Argus’ food has been donated by a national pet food company, and his certification training was also at no cost to the organization.



“The only foreseeable cost is veterinary visits in the future and will be absorbed into the current budget,” the colonel said. “We anticipate less than $500 per year in cost associated for keeping Argus certified and a working member of the team.”



Argus is just one layer to a multi-layered posture to protect and defend the installation.



The colonel said some recent enhancements have gone into place and more are on the way.



“One of our more recent upgrades is the installation of the Automated Installation Entry system which is capable of vetting visitors, service members, and employees against national databases to determine if they are bad actors,” he said. “It is designed to catch a bad actor before they gain access to the installation. Additional security enhancements we plan to install, are upgraded gate barrier systems at the entry gates.”



Gate barrier systems restrict vehicle traffic at entrances and are used to stop an unwanted vehicle breaching the gate.