Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Working dog

    Working dog

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Camp Joseph T. Robinson Police Department Lt. David Larkan and working dog Argus pose for a photo Feb. 21, 2023. Argus is a new addition to the Camp Robinson Police Department and adds another layer of protection in a mutilayered approach to defending and protecting the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7654656
    VIRIN: 230221-Z-NY349-0009
    Resolution: 4912x6453
    Size: 15.48 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working dog, by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Working dog now patrols Camp Robinson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    working dog
    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT