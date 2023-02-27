IMCOM-E recognizes excellence at Hohenfels

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Installation Management Command -...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Installation Management Command - Europe director Tommy R. Mize and IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Truchon met with members of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria team Feb. 22, 2023 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Mize and Truchon thanked several members of the garrison team for providing service and support to their community above and beyond their duty. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Installation Management Command - Europe director Tommy R. Mize and IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Truchon met with members of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria team Feb. 22, 2023 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany.



Mize and Truchon handed several members of the garrison team IMCOM-E coins in thanks for providing service and support to their community above and beyond their duty.



Coin recipients included Nickayla Myers-Garner, school liaison officer; Spc. Glenn Hutchinson and Sgt. Blake Deatherage, military police Soldiers with the 527th Military Police Company; Michael Schlosser, chief of the Operations and Maintenance Branch of the Directorate of Public Works; Robert Stiegler, roads maintenance supervisor for DPW; Spc. Miguel Santiago and Sgt. Felicia King, religious affairs specialists; Roseann Saxton, administrative assistant with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Josh Moore, supervisory recreation specialist with Outdoor Recreation, DFMWR; Bret Mellott, operations officer S-3/5; Hans Hammer, safety specialist; and Herbert Boehm, engineering technician, sewage plant operations, DPW.