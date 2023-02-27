Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-E recognizes excellence at Hohenfels [Image 32 of 35]

    IMCOM-E recognizes excellence at Hohenfels

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Installation Management Command - Europe director Tommy R. Mize and IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Truchon met with members of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria team Feb. 22, 2023 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Mize and Truchon thanked several members of the garrison team for providing service and support to their community above and beyond their duty. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMCOM-E recognizes excellence at Hohenfels
