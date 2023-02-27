IMCOM-E recognizes excellence at Hohenfels

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Installation Management Command - Europe director Tommy R. Mize and IMCOM-E Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Truchon met with members of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria team Feb. 22, 2023 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Mize and Truchon thanked several members of the garrison team for providing service and support to their community above and beyond their duty. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

