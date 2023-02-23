Practice Makes Perfect

Culinary Specialists from across the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) refined their skillsets during a Field Feeding Summit held in Orlando, Fla. from February 6-10, 2023.



The event started with Field Sanitation classroom instruction and certification led by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Rebekah Johnson, the Senior Food Advisor for the 375th Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding). After the class, Sergeants Jacob Hernandez and Michael Wilson, Culinary Specialists from Little Rock, Ark. and Charlotte, N.C. respectively, provided hands-on training with the Mobile Kitchen Trailer and Modern Burner Unit. These two pieces of equipment give the units the ability to provide meals in austere environments.



At the conclusion of the summit, several Soldiers were awarded the Army Achievement Medal by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Masami K. Sumiye, the command’s Food Program Manager, for their outstanding contributions to the unit's field feeding enterprise. The awardees included Staff Sgt. Kenneth Camp, Staff Sgt. Jessica Egan, Sgt. Ciera Turner-Fowler, Spc. Shanika Clardy, and Spc. La Ryn King, who were instrumental in building the field feeding detachments from the ground up.



The Soldiers will take their newfound skills back to their units to prepare them to sustain their teammates during real-world missions and training exercises.

