USS Gunston Hall Departs Mobile Following Mardi Gras

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III, USS Gunston Hall Public Affairs



MOBILE, Ala. (NNS) – Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) departed Mobile, Ala., Feb. 22, following a port visit to celebrate Mardi Gras with the community.



It’s a Navy tradition for a ship to be selected to sail down to Mobile during the carnival season and participate in its festivities. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mardi Gras was cancelled for 2021 and in 2022 the Navy did not provide a ship.



After a two-year break, Gunston Hall had the honor to visit Mobile this year and represent the Navy. Arriving on Feb. 17, the ship and crew were warmly greeted with a welcome ceremony on the pier.



“We’re excited to welcome you here to the great city of Mobile, Ala., to the Sailors aboard USS Gunston Hall, Mobile welcomes you to Mardi Gras 2023,” said retired Cmdr. Brian Campbell.



Each day of the five-day visit, Sailors participated in various parades, a 5k Moon Pie Dash, celebrations, and receptions. The Gunston Hall crew also offered guided tours of their ship to hundreds of locals each day.



"The Joe Cain 5k was pretty fun," said Yeoman 2nd Class Brett Dumas. "It was actually my first 5k that I've ever ran. The run along with all the events for Mardi Gras were pretty exceptional. The entire town was very welcoming to Navy personnel, and they knew how to show us a good time. The city was fun to explore and the food was great as it always is in the South."



The port visit was an opportunity for the crew to enjoy southern hospitality, culture, and cuisine. The majority of the crew had no idea of the magnitude of Mardi Gras and its week-long celebration. Well before Fat Tuesday, with the help of the city’s world class hospitality and welcoming nature, the entire crew seemed familiar with the Mardi Gras experience. For one Sailor in particular, it was the perfect homecoming.



“Coming back home with my ship and shipmates to share my city’s traditions of Mardi Gras was an experience like no other,” said Engineman 3rd Class Lorenzo Pettitt. “It was overwhelming being able to show everyone how beautiful Mobile is, along with the hospitality people bring. I really enjoyed being home and having the opportunity to bring my family aboard the ship and show them how everything works.”



Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Chris Vanloenen, said this was one of the best experiences of his career. “The ship’s crew was very honored to be a part of the City of Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebration,” Vanloenen said, remarking on how special it was for the hospitable Mobile natives to open their homes and city to make his Sailors feel just like family.



For more news and information about USS Gunston Hall visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GunstonHall

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 14:11 Story ID: 439134 Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gunston Hall Departs Mobile Following Mardi Gras, by SCPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.