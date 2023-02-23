Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall Mardi Gras 2023 [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Gunston Hall Mardi Gras 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    230218-N-TP544-2049 MOBILE, Alabama (Feb, 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) participate in Mobile, Alabama's Floral Parade, Feb. 18, 2023. Gunston Hall is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)

