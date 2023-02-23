230218-N-TP544-1835 MOBILE, Alabama (Feb, 18, 2023) Sailors assigned to USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) participate in Mobile, Alabama's Floral Parade, Feb. 18, 2023. Gunston Hall is in Mobile, Alabama, participating in its 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7650547
|VIRIN:
|230218-N-TP544-1835
|Resolution:
|1368x2048
|Size:
|265.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gunston Hall Mardi Gras 2023 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Gunston Hall Departs Mobile Following Mardi Gras
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT