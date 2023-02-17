“Huddle Up!” Deployed U.S. Marines Teach American Football to Norwegian Youth

SETERMOEN, Norway – On Feb. 15, 2023, U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, currently deployed as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1, had the unique opportunity to teach American football to local youth in Setermoen, Norway.

Students from the local Norwegian school, Bardu ungdomsskole, asked to be taught the traditional American sport by none other than the Marines.

“One of the pupils asked me to see if the Marines would come and teach them American football,” said Berit Amundsen, Physical Training Teacher at Bardu ungdomsskole. “This is the first time I worked with the U.S. Marines, and I had so much fun.”

When asked what the experience was like, Torah Heimdal, student at Bardu ungdomsskole said “I was a little scared at first, but you guys are so nice.”

Proven partnerships are built upon shared values, experiences, and vision. The Marine Corps’ rotational presence in Norway has been and will continue to be beneficial for both partner forces and U.S. Marines. Together, each force is stronger through the strength and development of leaders and teams.

