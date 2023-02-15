U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, currently deployed as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1, pose for a photo with local Norwegian youth in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 15, 2023. During their deployment, Marines had the unique opportunity to teach American football to local youth in Norway. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Kevaughn Burney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 19:04 Photo ID: 7640073 VIRIN: 230215-M-VO343-1001 Resolution: 1134x851 Size: 438.25 KB Location: SETERMOEN, NO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed U.S. Marines Teach American Football to Norwegian Youth, by 2LT Kevaughn Burney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.