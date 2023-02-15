Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed U.S. Marines Teach American Football to Norwegian Youth

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevaughn Burney 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, currently deployed as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1, pose for a photo with local Norwegian youth in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 15, 2023. During their deployment, Marines had the unique opportunity to teach American football to local youth in Norway. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Kevaughn Burney)

    &ldquo;Huddle Up!&rdquo; Deployed U.S. Marines Teach American Football to Norwegian Youth

    Sports
    Norway
    Deployment
    USMCNews

