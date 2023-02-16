Exchange Giving Away 12 Kawasakis in Monster Energy Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | Military shoppers can win a Kawasaki motorcycle, ATV or side x side in a sweepstakes...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Military shoppers can win a Kawasaki motorcycle, ATV or side x side in a sweepstakes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through April 30 for a chance of one of 12 Kawasakis, a combined value of more than $155,000! Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2k9. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving 12 military shoppers a chance to hit the road—or off-road—on a Kawasaki motorcycle, ATV or side-by-side in the Monster Energy sweepstakes.



Through April 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Four winners will receive a Kawasaki KX 250 motorcycle, four winners will receive a Kawasaki Brute Force 300 all-terrain vehicle and four winners will receive a Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 side-by-side. The combined prizes are valued at more than $155,000.



“The Exchange makes it easy for shoppers to win awesome prizes like these Kawasaki vehicles,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We look forward to awarding 12 deserving members of the military community.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter too. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also enter.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



