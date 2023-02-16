Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Giving Away 12 Kawasakis in Monster Energy Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military shoppers can win a Kawasaki motorcycle, ATV or side x side in a sweepstakes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through April 30 for a chance of one of 12 Kawasakis, a combined value of more than $155,000! Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2k9.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 16:32
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

