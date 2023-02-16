Military shoppers can win a Kawasaki motorcycle, ATV or side x side in a sweepstakes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through April 30 for a chance of one of 12 Kawasakis, a combined value of more than $155,000! Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2k9.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7637921
|VIRIN:
|230216-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|637x799
|Size:
|150.22 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Giving Away 12 Kawasakis in Monster Energy Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange Giving Away 12 Kawasakis in Monster Energy Sweepstakes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT