Military shoppers can win a Kawasaki motorcycle, ATV or side x side in a sweepstakes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy. Enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through April 30 for a chance of one of 12 Kawasakis, a combined value of more than $155,000! Details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2k9.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 16:32 Photo ID: 7637921 VIRIN: 230216-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 637x799 Size: 150.22 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Giving Away 12 Kawasakis in Monster Energy Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.