Navy Recruiter Leads Future Sailors to Adventure

NEW YORK (Jan. 23, 2023) - Going all the way back to his childhood in the Dominican Republic, Navy Counselor 1st Class Estarlyn Leonmejia saw himself as an adventurous person. It’s no surprise that he would end up joining the Navy, where he found many new adventures.



“I’ve always been an adventurous person and I knew the Navy would provide me with many new adventures,” said Leonmejia.



Leonmejia joined the Navy out of the recruiting station in Elmhurst, Long Island, nearly 11 years ago. Today, he is still enjoying all the adventures the Navy has for him, and is currently assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State.



“The Navy has helped me grow and develop character over the years and I have always been surrounded with personnel who have influenced me in positive ways,” said Leonmejia. “With that new found strength, I was fortunate enough to meet my wife and she has gone to mention it’s her favorite trait of mine.”



He returned to his hometown 3 years ago to give back his community that he left 10 years ago in hopes for a better life and a career.



“I saw how much of an impact the Navy has had on my life and I believe when good things happen, you have to find a way to pay it forward,” said Leonmejia. “In my eyes recruiting will always be the most crucial part of the Navy. My whole career I’ve known that personnel will always be the key to the Navy’s success and I love being a part of such a valuable evolution.”

During the last 3 years, Leonmejia has made many accomplishments and set himself apart from his peers. He earned the position of Leading Petty Officer at his recruiting station, and consequentially he led his team to win Medium Station of the Year. He became an assistant command fitness leader (CFL) and rose up to be the CFL for the entire command. All of these accomplishments led to him being named NTAG Empire State’s 2022 Sailor of the Year.



“Being Recruiter in Charge (RINC) is the ultimate test. RINCs are the backbone of the recruiting operation all partly because we are the eyes and ears of the Recruiting Station,” said Leonmejia. “I believe there’s beauty in the art of receiving a new recruiter with barely any knowledge about recruiting and a few months later seeing them flourish into top recruiters or even taking over a recruiting station.”



Leonmejia is an example of how hard work and dedication pays off. When asked what his goal in the Navy is, it’s only fitting that he replied, “My Goal is to one day be a Chief Recruiter for the Navy.”



Follow Leonmejia on Instagram at @NewYork_Sailor.



