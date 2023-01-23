Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Recruiter Leads Future Sailors to Adventure

    Navy Recruiter Leads Future Sailors to Adventure

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kristopher Regan 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Navy Counselor 1st Class Estarlyn Leonmejia, a recruiter assigned to NTAG Empire State, is highlighted as this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 18:30
    Photo ID: 7617742
    VIRIN: 230123-N-N0616-1001
    Resolution: 2646x3705
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruiter Leads Future Sailors to Adventure, by CPO Kristopher Regan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Recruiter Leads Future Sailors to Adventure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiter
    Spotlight
    Navy
    Recruiting
    Empire State
    NTAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT