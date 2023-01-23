USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) sails with Latvian Patrol Boat LV Viesīte (P 07) in the Baltic Sea

By Lt. j.g. Maryrose Stone, Public Affairs Officer, USS Roosevelt



BALTIC SEA – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) conducted interoperability exercises with the Latvian Patrol Boat LV Viesīte (P 07) while sailing in the Baltic Sea, Jan. 23, 2023.

Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently on its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol.



Roosevelt and Viesīte came together in the Baltic Sea to conduct four exercises involving advanced signaling and maneuvering techniques. Both ships had the opportunity to conduct practice replenishment-at-sea approaches to the other ship, each time closing to a lateral separation of less than 200 feet. The crews also participated in a towing exercise and communications exercises.



Roosevelt transferred two junior officers to Viesīte for the day to observe the exercises from the Latvian perspective and welcomed Viesīte’s executive officer aboard to help guide the exercise, as well as for lunch and a tour.



“The crew of Viesīte were great hosts, and being onboard provided valuable insight into the perspective that our Allies have when operating with the United States Navy,” said Ensign Benjamin Leaman, Auxiliaries Officer aboard Roosevelt. “All Navies operate differently, which means that we all have tactics and techniques that we can share– this was a great opportunity to work with and learn from the Latvian Navy.”



This was Roosevelt’s first time operating with the Latvian Navy while on her FDNF-E tour, and comes as the ship continues operations in the Baltic Sea alongside regional Allies and partners.



“Every chance we get to operate with our partner naval forces is invaluable,” said Cmdr. John Mastriani, Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “These exercises lay the groundwork for future operations and reinforce the strong allied partnerships that set NATO apart as a force for peace, stability, and deterrence.”



USS Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, began its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol Sept. 27 in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

