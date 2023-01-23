BALTIC SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) transits alongside the Latvian patrol boat LV Viesite (P-07) during a passing exercise, Jan. 23, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:41 Photo ID: 7600494 VIRIN: 230123-N-HD110-0287 Resolution: 6591x4105 Size: 987.41 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230123-N-HD110-0287 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 danielle baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.