9th MSC First in Army Reserve to Implement VSAT VPN

Story by: Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson



The 9th Mission Support Command is the first command in the U.S. Army Reserve to implement the use of VPN with the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Satellite system. This VSAT system allows the 9th MSC to create internet and phone communications anywhere in the world very quickly. For the last few months, soldiers were trained from the 322nd Civil Affairs Battalion, 100th Infantry Battalion, 411th Engineer Battalion and 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade on the assembly and use of the upgraded system.



“The system can be set up by a small team in less than 20 minutes.”, said VSAT instructor Celestino Ranon. “This is a powerful capability for a commander to use. This equips our soldiers to have access via army networks anywhere and anytime.”



Previous versions of the VSAT system were used for Operations in the Middle East such as Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. This new upgraded system now can fit on a single shipping pallet making it highly portable. It also features an upgraded Virtual Private Network (VPN) capability for maintaining Operational Security. With this upgrade the VSAT systems have become operational assets ready for use for Army Reserve exercises and other real-world missions. While such capabilities enhance the battlefield capabilities of 9th MSC units, the VSAT could also be used in areas where natural disasters have knocked out civilian communications, so that 9th MSC units providing support could still move and communicate.



The VSAT also comes with a built-in capability to create a large mobile wireless network for use in any area the satellite system is deployed. The use of this such technology widens the scope of communication on future battlefields thereby increasing the combat and logistical capabilities of 9th MSC units. “The G4 Staff at the 9th MSC is incredibly proud of this effort. Mr. Ranon and his team have gone above and beyond, putting many extra hours to meet this accomplishment”, said the Deputy G4 Mr. William Diaz-Wilson.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 19:07 Story ID: 436976 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th MSC First in Army Reserve to Implement VSAT VPN, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.