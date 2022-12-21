9th MSC First in Army Reserve to Implement VSAT VPN

Staff Sgt. Tima Siatuu, Spc. Lydia McKinney, Sgt. 1st Class Julia George, and Sgt. Tierra-Lyn Cuba, 9th Mission Support Command, 322nd Civil Affairs Battalion, assemble the upgraded Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Satellite system as part of a familiarization class at Fort Shafter, HI on Dec. 22nd 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7594309
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-XI680-002
|Resolution:
|2531x1580
|Size:
|758.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
