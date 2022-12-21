Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th MSC First in Army Reserve to Implement VSAT VPN

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Staff Sgt. Yvonne Wiggins, Cpl. Mark Dayag and Spc. David Chan, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, assemble the upgraded Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Satellite system as part of a familiarization class at Fort Shafter, HI on Dec. 22nd 2022.

