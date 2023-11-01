LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter grew up near Vicenza with an affinity for Soldiers

Photo By Cameron Porter | Luca Gianello (left) is an Italian local national employee with Installation Material...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Luca Gianello (left) is an Italian local national employee with Installation Material Maintenance Activity, Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said growing up near Vicenza, Italy, he’s always had an affinity for Soldiers and Army life. The Italian local national employee has worked for the U.S. Army almost 24 years ago, and he assumed a new position as maintenance operations specialist, Jan. 1. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – As a young Italian boy growing up near Vicenza and the U.S. Army installations there, he’s always had a special affinity for Soldiers and Army life. Add in his life-long passion for tactical vehicles and military hardware, it’s no surprise that upon finishing school as a young man he leapt at the chance to work for the Army.



That was almost 24 years ago, and Luca Gianello, the maintenance operations specialist at Installation Material Maintenance Activity, Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, said he’s very glad he made the leap.



“At the beginning I was an automobile mechanic for my first 10 years,” said Gianello who was recently selected as the LRC Italy Employee of the Quarter, senior-grade category, 1st Quarter, FY 2023.



“Following those first 10 years, I was an automobile inspector for 10 more years and then a lead inspector for a couple more years,” he said. “But effective the first of January 2023, I am now the maintenance operations specialist – exactly 10 days in the new position today.”



The new IMMA maintenance operations specialist said being selected as LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter is a great honor but workwise not much changes.



“I’m proud, but it doesn’t change anything much for me. I work hard at my job every day. I’m proud that they selected me, but now I will just continue working hard. That will never change,” said the 46-year-old Italian local national employee.



In his new position, Gianello is responsible for coordinating the maintenance and repair schedule for LRC Italy, nearly 40 mechanics and maintenance personnel. They work in the automobile maintenance and repair shop, welding and machine shop, and the fuel and electrical shop, plus there are also personnel assigned to the POV inspection station. One of LRC Italy’s primary customers is U.S. Army Garrison Italy and its Directorate of Public Works.



“I coordinate the workload and the work schedule with the supervisors of the various sections as well as the POV inspection station,” said Gianello. “And if a customer is having a problem, they’ll come to me and I’ll work with them and the appropriate supervisor to help solve their problem.”



“I’m proud to work here with this amazing team. For me, they’re like my second family,” said Gianello, who is married and has two sons, ages 12 and 13. “This is my first job after finishing school – my first workplace – and it’s part of who I am.”



The IMMA team at LRC Italy includes a supply shop, a service and repair shop, an allied trades shop which includes small arms repair, production control with safety and environmental, and the POV inspection station at Caserma Ederle. The IMMA team does maintenance on commercial and tactical vehicles, such as Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, Humvees, generators, cranes, tractors, street sweepers, trucks, vans, sedans and more. They also support the Caserma Ederle Fire Station by performing maintenance and repairs on their fire trucks and equipment.



LRC Italy is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.