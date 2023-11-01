Luca Gianello (left) is an Italian local national employee with Installation Material Maintenance Activity, Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said growing up near Vicenza, Italy, he’s always had an affinity for Soldiers and Army life. The Italian local national employee has worked for the U.S. Army almost 24 years ago, and he assumed a new position as maintenance operations specialist, Jan. 1. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2023 02:54 Photo ID: 7585099 VIRIN: 230111-A-SM279-616 Resolution: 3219x2094 Size: 1.21 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter grew up near Vicenza with an affinity for Soldiers, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.