    LRC Italy’s employee of the quarter grew up near Vicenza with an affinity for Soldiers

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Luca Gianello (left) is an Italian local national employee with Installation Material Maintenance Activity, Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said growing up near Vicenza, Italy, he’s always had an affinity for Soldiers and Army life. The Italian local national employee has worked for the U.S. Army almost 24 years ago, and he assumed a new position as maintenance operations specialist, Jan. 1. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LRC Italy&rsquo;s employee of the quarter grew up near Vicenza with an affinity for Soldiers

