U.S. service members and staff of the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa attended the closing ceremony of Lion Rouge at the Kitona base in the Bas-Congo province with the commander of the Base of Kitona General Mukiza Moustapha, the U.S Defense Attaché col Nicolas J. Lovelace and the Belgian Defense Attaché and the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires a.i Eric H. Madison.



In his closing remarks, the Chargé d’Affaires emphasized on the U.S commitment to accompany the process of the reform of the security sector.



“These exercises also showed the FARDC’s capacity to engage at a high-level of professionalism as well as the potential of the Kitona base for a greater military cooperation between our two countries,” he added.



Over 200 FARDC officers and NCOs attended these series of trainings in Kitona, Bas Congo, which included medical, civil military operations and judicial trainings with teams from US Army Africa, the Defense Institute for International Legal Studies, NAVAF (Navy-Air Force), USAFE (US Air Force in Europe-Air Force Africa) and the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).



Also note that 41 Female soldiers (officers and NCOs) and 9 local police women participated in a Gender Specific Issue Seminar.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2013 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 07:31 Story ID: 436498 Location: CD Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.