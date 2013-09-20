Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise

    CONGO, THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE

    09.20.2013

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Over 200 FARDC officers and NCOs attended Lion Rouge in Kitona, Bas Congo, which included medical, civil military operations and judicial trainings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2013
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 07:31
    Photo ID: 7583707
    VIRIN: 130920-O-DO492-847
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: CD
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise
    Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise
    Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT