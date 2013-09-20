Over 200 FARDC officers and NCOs attended Lion Rouge in Kitona, Bas Congo, which included medical, civil military operations and judicial trainings.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2013
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7583707
|VIRIN:
|130920-O-DO492-847
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|CD
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Democratic Republic of Congo partners with U.S. to build capacity during Lion Rouge exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
