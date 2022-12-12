Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named No. 1 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

DALLAS – For the first time, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been ranked No. 1 in the Military Friendly® Spouse Employers survey. The designation for 2023 marks the 10th straight year the Exchange has been recognized.

The Exchange was also honored as a Military Friendly® Employer for the 13th time, coming in at No. 8 for 2023. The honors are awarded by Viqtory, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines, and will be showcased in the December issue of G.I. Jobs and on MilitaryFriendly.com. The Exchange is part of the nonprofit/government category.

“The Exchange is truly honored to be recognized as an organization that values hiring the men and women who serve our Nation,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam-era Army Veteran. “The experience that Veterans and military spouses bring to the workplace helps the team fulfill its commitment to Warfighters and their families. We thank them for their continued service.”

Long recognized as a leading employer in the military community, the Exchange gives hiring preference to military spouses and honorably discharged and disabled Veterans. The Exchange’s associate transfer program gives military spouses the chance to continue their careers during PCSs, allowing them to retain benefits and work toward retirement. Veterans and military spouse make up 32% of the Exchange’s workforce.

The Exchange hired more than 56,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013, part of its commitment to reach 75,000 heroes hired by 2030.

