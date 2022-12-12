Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named No. 1 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Conner Hammett 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service was named the No. 1 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer by Viqtory Media! The Exchange also was honored as a top 10 Military Friendly Employer. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2hn.

