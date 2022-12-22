Marine Stops Robbery at Jewelry Store in California

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Josue Fragoso heard glass shatter near his recruiting office at the Del Amo Fashion Center Mall in Torrance, California and answered the call to help stop a robbery.



Fragoso, the Marine in charge of Recruiting Sub Station South Bay, was talking to an applicant when he heard glass breaking around 7:30 pm on Dec. 20, 2022.



“You can hear when it shatters, and I kept hearing it happen,” Fragoso said.



“I had this feeling it might be Daniel’s Jewelers getting robbed because they have gotten robbed before,” said Fragoso. “I ran out of the office and went over there.”



SSgt. Fragoso and the applicant that he was talking to, Scott Elliott, ran out of the office to see what was happening.



While Fragoso and Elliott were assessing what was taking place, they saw four suspects attempting to rob the store.



The pair wasted no time and leapt into action, apprehending and detaining two of the four suspects until Torrance Police arrived at the scene.



Elliott is 33 years old and is waiting for an age waiver to get accepted so that he may join the Marine Corps.



Torrance Mayor, George Chen, stopped by the recruiting office, Recruiting Sub Station South Bay, on Dec. 20 to personally thank Fragoso and the others involved for their actions.



