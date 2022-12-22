Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Stops Robbery at Jewelry Store in California

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Immanuel Johnson 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso, the station commander of Recruiting Sub Station South Bay, Recruiting Station Orange County, 12th Marine Corps District, poses for a photo with a certificate of recognition from Torrance Mayor, George Chen, in Torrance, California on Dec. 22, 2022. SSgt. Fragoso responded to a robbery in progress on Dec. 20, 2022, outside his office at Daniel's Jewelers and helped apprehend two suspects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Immanuel Johnson)

    This work, Marine Stops Robbery at Jewelry Store in California, by SSgt Immanuel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Stops Robbery at Jewelry Store in California

