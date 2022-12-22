Marine Stops Robbery at Jewelry Store in California

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso, the station commander of Recruiting Sub Station South Bay, Recruiting Station Orange County, 12th Marine Corps District, poses for a photo with a certificate of recognition from Torrance Mayor, George Chen, in Torrance, California on Dec. 22, 2022. SSgt. Fragoso responded to a robbery in progress on Dec. 20, 2022, outside his office at Daniel's Jewelers and helped apprehend two suspects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Immanuel Johnson)

