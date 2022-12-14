CFAS Parking Lot Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), public works department, and Ohishi Construction Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly constructed parking lot at CFAS's Dragon Vale housing area Dec. 14, 2022. The ceremony marked the completion of a yearlong construction project that ultimately provided 130 additional parking spaces on the installation.



"This project is another great example of an immensely successful and timely project delivered to the installation and the Sasebo community," said Lt. Cmdr. Robert Thompson, public works officer of CFAS. "Special thanks to both the hardworking staff within the public works department and our contractor Ohishi Construction Company. Their combined efforts and effective partnering led to the completion of this project on time and on budget."



The project included demolishing nine concrete townhouses constructed in 1969 and reaching the end of a 50-year life cycle. Ohishi Construction Company was awarded the project in 2020 as a design-build project, meaning they were responsible for the demolition of the townhouses and the design and construction of the new parking lot. They completed the project on schedule for a total of $4,869,811.49. CFAS will use the space cleared by demolishing the townhouses to build a new housing tower.



The need for the parking lot arose due to CFAS tenants finding limited parking at the installation. Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, initiated a parking working group, which the CFAS security department led, to find a solution that ultimately became the project for a new parking lot.



Multiple parking spots are reserved in the new lot for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) employees who work at the schools adjacent to the parking lot, community visitors, and military members ranked E-7 and above. The remaining spaces will be open parking for the base.



"I hope this new parking lot will relieve some parking frustrations and provide a safe pick-up and drop-off zone for Sasebo Elementary School," said Thompson.

