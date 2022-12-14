Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Parking Lot Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS Parking Lot Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    From left, Osamu Yoshida, director of Ohishi Construction Company Sasebo branch, Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Lt. j.g. Maggie Martins, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, pose for a photo at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new parking lot in the Dragon Vale housing area at CFAS Dec. 14, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 19:14
    Photo ID: 7559329
    VIRIN: 221214-N-WS494-1036
    Resolution: 4571x3047
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Parking Lot Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

