Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Sailors and contractors during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new parking lot in the Dragon Vale housing area at CFAS Dec. 14, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 19:14
|Photo ID:
|7559330
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-WS494-1023
|Resolution:
|4705x3137
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAS Parking Lot Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CFAS Parking Lot Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT