USNS John Lewis-class Fleet Replenishment Oilers: Honoring our Nation’s Heroes While Ushering in the Future of Naval Logistics

NORFOLK, Va. (December 5, 2022)—Military Sealift Command (MSC) ushered in the future of U.S. Naval logistics by receiving the first-in-class USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) earlier this year. The first eight John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers will bear the names of some of this Nation’s civil rights heroes.



The new fleet replenishment oilers will provide resupply services, via underway replenishment-at-sea evolutions, for U.S. Navy and allied ships around the globe.



“Named to honor a great statesman, courageous leader and American hero, we are excited to have the first of our newest T-AO 205-class fleet replenishment oilers, the USNS John Lewis, join the MSC Fleet,” said Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command. “As the global maritime environment is increasingly contested, the John Lewis class fleet oilers will support our National Security and Defense Strategies as they enable American Naval and joint forces to operate forward, deter potential adversaries, reassure our allies and partners, protect the homeland, and, when needed, rapidly respond in crisis and prevail in conflict.”



The son of Alabama sharecroppers, Representative John Lewis of Georgia, dedicated his life to advancing the cause of freedom and equality in America, according to his biography on the United States House of Representatives website.



“Our new oilers will be named after great Americans, like John Lewis; leaders who faced and overcame adversity during their lifetimes and who made significant contributions to the freedoms we enjoy today,”



Wettlaufer added. “Through these modern, highly capable logistics ships, great Americans and their contributions will continue to be honored by the Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) who will sail them and the Sailors, Marines, Coastguardsman, Soldiers, Airmen, and Guardians they will support long into the future.”



The next seven fleet replenishment oilers who will join MSC’s fleet after USNS John Lewis are named as follows:



USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206): A U.S. Navy veteran and tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, equality and universal rights.



USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207): The 14th Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court who transformed the judicial system during a tumultuous time for American politics.



USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208): A Senator and champion of equality who sought to eliminate the disparities and close opportunity gaps which plagued our Nation during his lifetime.



USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209): A leading suffragist and abolitionist, she dedicated her life to battling inequality on all fronts.



USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210): An outspoken advocate for abolition, civil rights, and women's rights.



USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211): The first African American Supreme Court Justice, who applied the power of the courts to ensure equal justice for all our nation’s citizens.



USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212): The second woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court and a tireless champion for gender equality.



Underway replenishment-at-sea evolutions involve delivering fuel, food, supplies, repair parts, and materials to U.S. Navy and allied ships while at sea. This capability allows these warships to remain at sea for extended periods of time to execute their assigned missions.



“Our customers in the combatant fleet can expect the same exceptional standard of time-tested, re-supply services as they have always received, from our new fleet replenishment oilers,” according to Bill Giganete, of Military Sealift Command’s Directorate of Ship’s Management.



“Fundamentally, the re-supply mission for these new vessels will be conducted in the same manner as our current Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oilers; with the new ships reflecting the best and latest in operational systems and safety features, as well as improved habitability. For example, our new oilers are constructed with double hulls.”



Giganete added, the John Lewis-class ships will be operationally reliable, equipped with modern equipment and machinery, the latest electronic systems and are designed with a focus on protecting the environment.



“Modern technologies have been leveraged into the design and construction of the USNS John Lewis-class ships, including underway replenishment equipment, diesel propulsion engines, and auxiliary support equipment,” stated USNS John Lewis’ first Captain, Kevin Farrin. “Legacy cargo and fuel delivery systems also received a significant upgrade with the newly developed Electronic-Standard Tensioned Replenishment Along-side Method (E-STREAM) system.”



Enhanced electronic control systems on the new ships will significantly increase the cargo delivery and transfer rate between ships by using automation to assist at critical points of the evolution, he added.



“Built-in storage holds for freeze, chill and dry provisions provide direct access for forklifts to move fleet issue unit loads of palletized commodities at an increased transfer rate with ease,” Farrin added. “Our cargo fuel pumps and piping systems have the highest delivery rate in the Navy’s fleet, and an electronic controlled astern refueling hose reel system will significantly reduce and simplify the labor-intensive methods of the past.”



“Additionally, the John Lewis-class’ installed helicopter refueling system and auxiliary power services are new to fleet oilers and will provide greater flexibility during vertical replenishment-at-sea evolutions (VERTREP),” he stated. “Also, environmental conservation is highly valued (in the ship’s design) with the selection of fuel-efficient diesel propulsion engines and generators that utilize emission control systems that exceed industry standards.”



VERTREP evolutions are resupply missions which utilize military or MSC-contracted helicopter to deliver supplies while at sea.



At full staffing, the John Lewis-class ships will be crewed by 95 CIVMARs, who will be responsible for all operations aboard the new fleet replenishment oilers. John Lewis-class CIVMARs will provide primary support for the vessel's main mission to provide assured logistic support to the joint warfighter and other special missions, including humanitarian aid and disaster relief when tasked.



“Team members in each department (aboard USNS John Lewis) showcase their specialized knowledge, skills, and abilities as they contribute to the mission,” Farrin stated. “Members of Deck Department perform navigation, seamanship, and preservation tasks, while those in Engine Department operate and maintain the ship’s primary propulsion and auxiliary systems. Orders for parts, provisions and supplies are handled by the Supply Department, and they provide critical hotel and food service support.”



“None of this can happen without the Communications Department keeping vital radio, telephone, and computer systems connected to the outside world,” he added. “The Medical Department provides routine and urgent care aboard, and the Purser ensures that crew travel, payroll, and disbursing functions are in order.”



CIVMARs who are familiar with the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler will notice some differences aboard the new class of fleet replenishment oiler.



“CIVMARs reporting to USNS John Lewis will first notice the size difference between the two vessels,” stated Farrin. “At 745 ft. long and 105 ft. wide, the new John Lewis-class ship is noticeably larger and far more spacious.”



“The crew (on USNS John Lewis) is welcomed aboard by a warm work environment, a clean and fresh appearance, and an opportunity to set the stage for all future ships in the class,” he added. “Many aspects of the former hull design are carried over to the new class. In this respect, those familiar with the Henry J. Kaiser-class will transition easily to their new environment. Furthermore, CIVMARS with experience aboard dry cargo ammunition ships (AKE) and fast combat support ships (AOE) will be equally as comfortable as much of the equipment, outfitting and furnishing is similar.”



The new John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler will ultimately replace the Henry J. Kaiser-class ships, as the legacy vessels are reaching the end of their expected service life. The Navy plans to incorporate a total 20 of the new ships into the fleet.



“Sailing aboard the new USNS John Lewis is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!” Farrin said. “Mariners can bring their vast experience to the front line as we chart new waters and introduce this amazing vessel to the Navy fleet.”



“Serving aboard this first-in-class ship is both professionally rewarding and personally meaningful,” he concluded. “The crew and I have a phenomenal opportunity to set the standard by which this ship and future fleet replenishment oilers will operate; and to carry the legacy of the ship’s namesake, John Lewis.”



USNS John Lewis recently completed initial operational testing to establish shipboard helicopter launch and recovery parameters, and to certify the John Lewis-class flight deck for aviation operations. USNS Harvey Milk was christened in November 2021 and is currently undergoing preparations to be delivered to MSC. The Keel Authentication Ceremony for USNS Earl Warren took place General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company in April 2022. The Keel Laying Ceremony for the future USNS Robert F. Kennedy took place, Dec. 5, 2022. In October 2022, General Dynamics NASSCO started construction of the future USNS Lucy Stone.

