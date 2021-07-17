MSC’s Newest Ship USNS John Lewis Christened at General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego

Fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), the Military Sealift Command’s newest ship, was christened during a ceremony at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., today.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6737398
|VIRIN:
|210717-N-WD133-119
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
