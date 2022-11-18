Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Changes Command

Rear Adm. James Kirk relieved Rear Adm. Wayne “Mouse” Baze as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Nov. 18.



Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), served as the guest speaker and presiding officer for the event, during which he presented Baze with a Legion of Merit for his time as ESG 3.



“Wayne drove improvement into everything in his charge,” said Boyle. “Not satisfied with the status quo, he operationalized the concepts of expeditionary advanced basing operations and littoral operations in a contested environment by successfully advocating for the realignment of littoral combat ships and mine countermeasures capabilities under his command. It took Mouse to drive the combination of these related capabilities under one commander to maximize naval combat power. He has met every challenge with energy, expertise, and a fighting spirit that left no room for failure.”



All C3F amphibious, littoral combat, and mine countermeasures forces shifted to the strike group, and Baze effortlessly integrating an additional 14 ships into the amphibious forces under ESG 3, leading to a more lethal and flexible force. He reflected on his time in command during his remarks and thanked those who contributed to his success.



“It’s truly been the singular privilege and honor of my life to serve with you all,” said Baze. “You nurture a culture of hardworking esprit de corps, leaning forward, and warfighting ethos. We must never forget the most important thing is our people and our connectedness; that’s what makes us the strongest.”



In his role as ESG 3, Baze prepared the amphibious units and littoral combat ships within C3F clemency for a multitude of integrated operations and deployments worldwide. He oversaw successful pre-deployment work-ups and deployment of the Essex ARG and 11th MEU to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets; the employment and forward-deployment of USS Tripoli to U.S. 7th Fleet as an F-35B Lightning II amphibious assault carrier; and pre-deployment work-ups and deployment of the Makin Island ARG/13th MEU. Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) completed a successful Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) deployment, making ports of call throughout Oceania to include Fiji and French Polynesia, and Mine Countermeasures Group 3 conducted a live-fire training exercise across multiple domains. The integrated ESG 3 team shepherded operations with Indo-Pacific and South American allies and partners during exercises such as UNITAS 21, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 22, Marara 22, Pacific Partnership 22, and Resolute Dragon 22. Baze also dramatically increased joint efforts with I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) counterparts though exercises Pacific Sentry 21, Large Scale Exercise 2021, Steel Knight 22 and 23, Valiant Shield 22, and Koa Moana 22. He also served as officer in command during San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 and 2022, where the amphibious force promoted the Navy through outreach engagement and ship tours alongside the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.



“Mouse, I’m lucky to be following in your wake,” said Kirk. “You’ve led the ESG 3 team to success after success. The pride and professionalism in the ESG 3 team is evident. Know that we will continue the great work that you have done to advance Navy and Marine Corps warfighting readiness.”



Kirk, a native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, most recently served as commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen. He commissioned through the U.S. Naval Academy in 1990 and was designated a Surface Warfare Officer. His staff assignments have included executive assistant to the Navy’s Chief of Legislative Affairs, action officer on the Joint Staff J8, executive assistant to the director of Surface Warfare (OPNAV N96), and deputy for Weapons and Sensors to the director of Surface Warfare (OPNAV N96). As a flag officer, he served as deputy commander and chief of staff for Joint Warfare Center, Allied Command Transformation in Stavanger, Norway, and as commander, Carrier Strike Group Eleven.



Baze’s next assignment is as commander, Navy Personnel Command, in Millington, Tennessee.



ESG 3 comprises four amphibious squadrons, 11 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 18,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As Deputy Commander for Amphibious and Littoral Warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet, commander, ESG 3 also oversees the 14 littoral combat ships under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1 and Mine Countermeasures Group 3. ESG 3 is postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and defense support of civil authorities, and expeditionary logistics.



For more news from Expeditionary Strike Group 3, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/esg3/.

