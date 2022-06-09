Exchange Rewards Military Students with Bigger, Better Prizes in All-New You Made the Grade Program

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service's You Made the Grade program is back with bigger...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service's You Made the Grade program is back with bigger and better prizes for military kids! Students in first through 12th grades (including homeschool students) with a B average or better can bring their report cards to their local PX/BX and receive a $10 to $20 Exchange gift card and coupon sheet. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2bf. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program is back and better than ever with bigger prizes for military kids.



The Exchange is kicking off its 22nd year of You Made the Grade, which rewards military students who maintain good grades. To participate in the program, sponsored this year by American Greetings, military kids in first through 12th grades can bring their report cards to their Exchange customer service area and present a valid military ID with proof of a B average or higher each grading period for prizes.



Students with straight A’s will receive a $20 gift card and an Exchange coupon sheet. Students with at least a B average will receive a $10 gift card and an Exchange coupon sheet. The coupons include:

• Free combo meal at Exchange restaurants.

• Free kid’s meal at Exchange restaurants.

• Free drink, any size, at the Express.

• Free kid’s haircut.

• $5 off at any Exchange mall concession shop.

• Additional savings on clothes and PowerZone accessories.



“The Exchange’s You Made the Grade program encourages military kids to reach their goals in the classroom,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We’ve been rewarding young scholars for more than two decades, and we’re excited to offer bigger and better prizes to honor their hard work.”



Additionally, students who participate in the You Made the Grade program can enter a worldwide sweepstakes twice a year for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. To enter, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card reward sleeve and mail it to:



You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398



Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. Drawings are held in December and June. A fourth grader at U.S. Army Garrison Italy took the top prize in the most recent drawing.



