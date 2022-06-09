The Army & Air Force Exchange Service's You Made the Grade program is back with bigger and better prizes for military kids! Students in first through 12th grades (including homeschool students) with a B average or better can bring their report cards to their local PX/BX and receive a $10 to $20 Exchange gift card and coupon sheet. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2bf.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 13:13 Photo ID: 7402136 VIRIN: 220906-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 6600x8400 Size: 6.62 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Rewards Military Students with Bigger, Better Prizes in All-New You Made the Grade Program, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.