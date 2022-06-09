Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Rewards Military Students with Bigger, Better Prizes in All-New You Made the Grade Program

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service's You Made the Grade program is back with bigger and better prizes for military kids! Students in first through 12th grades (including homeschool students) with a B average or better can bring their report cards to their local PX/BX and receive a $10 to $20 Exchange gift card and coupon sheet. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2bf.

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

