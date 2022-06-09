Exchange Rewards Military Students with Bigger, Better Prizes in All-New You Made the Grade Program

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service's You Made the Grade program is back with bigger and better prizes for military kids! Students in first through 12th grades (including homeschool students) with a B average or better can bring their report cards to their local PX/BX and receive a $10 to $20 Exchange gift card and coupon sheet. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2bf.
