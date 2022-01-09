Army Sustainment Command LOGCAP, AIM executive leaders visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

Courtesy Photo | Three executive leaders from U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Acquisition Integration...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Three executive leaders from U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Acquisition Integration and Management Center and its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program visited the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Sept. 1. Deputy to the Executive Director, Acquisition Integration and Management Center James Coffman; Chief of Contract Cost Management Division Angela Williams and LOGCAP Executive Officer John Dengler received an APS-2 briefing, windshield tour of the APS-2 site and walkthrough of a couple of the facilities. Pictured here, the ASC executive leaders pose for a photo with leadership from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANNHEIM, Germany – Three executive leaders from U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Acquisition Integration and Management Center and its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program visited the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Sept. 1.



Deputy to the Executive Director, Acquisition Integration and Management Center James Coffman; Chief of Contract Cost Management Division Angela Williams and LOGCAP Executive Officer John Dengler received an APS-2 briefing, windshield tour of the APS-2 site and walkthrough of a couple of the facilities.



During the visit the ASC executives discussed the 405th AFSB’s role supporting U.S. European Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa during current operations in Europe with the brigade’s LOGCAP support capabilities. They also briefly discussed the new APS-2 site being constructed in Powidz, Poland.



In the coming months, AFSBn-Mannheim will re-designate to AFSBn-Poland and assume responsibility of the new APS-2 worksite in Poland. The new site includes 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility, several support facilities and 58,000 square feet of earth-covered munitions storage. Primarily funded by NATO, the new APS-2 site in Poland is the largest NATO investment in the last 30 years and will allow the rapid deployment of a full armored brigade combat team, wherever and whenever it’s needed.



The 405th AFSB provides and coordinates U.S. Army Material Command enablers in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and joint forces through its LOGCAP program. LOGCAP is an Army strategic sourcing preferred source for base operations support and sustainment services. LOGCAP services can include everything from billeting, laundry and food service to recreation, maintenance, power generation, information technology, medical services, physical security and more. LOGCAP provides customer flexibility by reducing procurement lead time and allowing for rapid population and location changes, and it increases readiness by providing strategic reception and staging areas to respond to potential crises.



During a LOGCAP executive level summit held at Rock Island, Illinois, earlier this year, AMC’s commanding general, Gen. Ed Daly, emphasized that LOGCAP remains the contracted capability of choice for the Army and multiple joint partners for emergent and contingency operations.



Current LOGCAP support to thousands of deployed U.S. forces in Europe demonstrates this as well as the viability of LOGCAP’s contracting partners and the total team’s ability to support the United States’ strong and unremitting commitment to stand side-by-side with its Allies and partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.