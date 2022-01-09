Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sustainment Command LOGCAP, AIM executive leaders visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, GERMANY

    09.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Three executive leaders from U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Acquisition Integration and Management Center and its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program visited the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Sept. 1. Deputy to the Executive Director, Acquisition Integration and Management Center James Coffman; Chief of Contract Cost Management Division Angela Williams and LOGCAP Executive Officer John Dengler received an APS-2 briefing, windshield tour of the APS-2 site and walkthrough of a couple of the facilities. Pictured here, the ASC executive leaders pose for a photo with leadership from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (Courtesy photo)

