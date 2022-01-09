Army Sustainment Command LOGCAP, AIM executive leaders visit APS-2 site in Mannheim

Three executive leaders from U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Acquisition Integration and Management Center and its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program visited the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Sept. 1. Deputy to the Executive Director, Acquisition Integration and Management Center James Coffman; Chief of Contract Cost Management Division Angela Williams and LOGCAP Executive Officer John Dengler received an APS-2 briefing, windshield tour of the APS-2 site and walkthrough of a couple of the facilities. Pictured here, the ASC executive leaders pose for a photo with leadership from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 07:42
|Photo ID:
|7397760
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-SM279-475
|Resolution:
|3781x2359
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|MANNHEIM, DE
|Hometown:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
