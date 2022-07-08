USNS Burlington Conducts Theater Security

Photo By Sgt. Brendan Mullin | 220809-M-JX780-1041 ORANJESTAD, Aruba - (Aug. 9, 2022) – Chief Master-At-Arms...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brendan Mullin | 220809-M-JX780-1041 ORANJESTAD, Aruba - (Aug. 9, 2022) – Chief Master-At-Arms Robert Abreu, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), briefs Dutch military police while they tour the ship during a theater security cooperation event, Aug. 9, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10) arrived in the port of Oranjestad on the island of Aruba, Aug. 7, during its deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.



Its mission is to provide expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region, conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability with the Dutch military, and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South American areas of responsibility.



“Theater security cooperation events are important because every single one of our allies and partners brings a unique perspective and background to the table,” says Lt. Christopher Martinez, the officer-in-charge of the military detachment aboard the Burlington. “It increases each of our capabilities as a whole as we learn from each other.”



The crew aboard Burlington invited the Dutch Marines and military police to tour the vessel to demonstrate some of the capabilities the ship possesses. Events like these help reaffirm the United States’ commitment to its allies and partner nations with tangible actions and assets.



While aboard the Burlington, the Dutch military police performed active shooter response drills with the U.S. Navy embarked personnel.



“Working with the Dutch proves there’s more than one solution to a problem,” says Chief Master-At-Arms Robert Abreu. “We both approached the problem a bit differently, and after coming together to talk a bit more, we came up with some techniques that we were both satisfied with.”



The United States is building enduring partnerships throughout the Caribbean and Central and South America, and through security cooperation events, remains committed to being the partner of choice for nations in the region.