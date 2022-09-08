USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation

220809-M-JX780-1057

ORANJESTAD, Aruba - (Aug. 9, 2022) – Dutch military police practice room clearing techniques aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), during a theater security cooperation event, aug. 9, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

