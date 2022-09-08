Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation [Image 3 of 5]

    USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation

    ARUBA

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220809-M-JX780-1034
    ORANJESTAD, Aruba - (Aug. 9, 2022) – Chief Operations Specialist Robert Timothy Weier, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), speaks with Dutch military police while providing a tour of the ship during a theater security cooperation event, Aug. 9, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 22:52
    Photo ID: 7397363
    VIRIN: 220809-M-JX780-1034
    Resolution: 6276x4184
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: AW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation
    USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation
    USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation
    USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation
    USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS Burlington Conducts Theater Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theater Security Cooperation
    Partner Nations
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10)
    Dutch Personnel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT