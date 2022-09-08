USNS Burlington Works Together with the Dutch in Theater Security Cooperation

220809-M-JX780-1034

ORANJESTAD, Aruba - (Aug. 9, 2022) – Chief Operations Specialist Robert Timothy Weier, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), speaks with Dutch military police while providing a tour of the ship during a theater security cooperation event, Aug. 9, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

